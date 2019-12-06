Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Buries OT winner
Pulock scored the game-winning goal on the power play and had three shots with three blocks and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Vegas.
Pulock had all day to creep in from the point before finally pulling the trigger in the slot and beating Malcolm Subban for the winner. The goal, his third of the year, was the finishing touch on a good all-around performance by Pulock. He's hit the scoresheet in each of the last three games (one goal, three assists) and has 14 points in 27 games this season.
