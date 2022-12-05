Pulock notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Pulock had been held off the scoresheet in the last two games following a four-assist explosion last Saturday versus the Flyers. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to 12 points, 35 shots on net, 45 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating in 26 contests. He's a solid all-around player to provide strong category coverage in deeper fantasy formats.