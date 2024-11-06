Pulock notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

With the left side of the Islanders' defense ravaged by injuries, Pulock moved over to his off side to help cover. He played 29:03 in Tuesday's contest and could continue to see big minutes in all situations until one of Mike Reilly or Alexander Romanov is able to return from their respective upper-body injuries. Through 13 outings, Pulock has four assists, 19 shots on net, 17 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. He has chipped in 5-6 power-play points in each of the last three seasons but typically won't feature with the man advantage when the Islanders are at full strength.