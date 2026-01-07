Pulock notched two assists, two blocked shots, two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Devils.

Pulock has three helpers over his last five games, though he went scoreless in six outings before that. The 31-year-old defenseman has been steady in his own zone as usual, while chipping in just enough offense to be intriguing in deeper fantasy formats. Pulock has one goal, 18 assists, 53 shots on net, 79 blocked shots, 31 hits and a plus-11 rating across 43 contests this season.