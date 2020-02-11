Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Doesn't miss any time
Pulock (undisclosed) had an assist and led the team with six shots and five blocks in Monday's 5-3 win over Washington.
Pulock appeared to take an awkward hit late in Saturday's game but was right back in the lineup Monday. He contributed a terrific all-around box score in the win over the Capitals, logging an assist for the fifth time in six games and racking up team-leading totals in the shots and blocks columns. He was also plus-2. Pulock has six goals and 22 assists in 54 games on the year.
More News
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Ready to rock Monday•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Exits after late hit•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Assist in three straight•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Leads team's blue line in points•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Two assists in win over Detroit•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Jump-starts comeback•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.