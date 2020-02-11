Pulock (undisclosed) had an assist and led the team with six shots and five blocks in Monday's 5-3 win over Washington.

Pulock appeared to take an awkward hit late in Saturday's game but was right back in the lineup Monday. He contributed a terrific all-around box score in the win over the Capitals, logging an assist for the fifth time in six games and racking up team-leading totals in the shots and blocks columns. He was also plus-2. Pulock has six goals and 22 assists in 54 games on the year.