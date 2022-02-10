Pulock notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

This was Pulock's first point in three games since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him 25 contests. The 27-year-old set up Anders Lee's first-period marker. Pulock has shown some skill on offense in the past, but he's at just three assists in 15 games so far. The blueliner has added 39 blocked shots, 29 hits, 25 shots on net and a minus-3 rating -- it's his non-scoring contributions that bolster his fantasy value.