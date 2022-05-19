Pulock had a point, two goals, and two assists, in the last four games of the season for the Islanders.

Pulock had five goals and 21 points for the Islanders on the season in 56 games. This was a disappointing season for Pulock as the Islanders expected more offensively and defensively from the player they just signed to an eight-year $49.2 million contract in October. Pulock did miss approximately 2.5 of the season due to a lower-body injury and COVID-19. Still, much more will be expected from Pulock next season.