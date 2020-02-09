Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Exits after late hit
Pulock (undisclosed) exited Saturday's game against the Lightning after a hit late in the third period, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pulock was crushed into the boards by the Lightning's Alex Killorn. After the game, head coach Barry Trotz had no update on the defenseman's status. Losing Pulock would be a massive blow to the Islanders' blue line -- he has 27 points and 98 blocked shots through 53 contests and has averaged over 22 minutes per game. Expect an update on the 25-year-old to surface prior to Monday's clash with the Capitals.
