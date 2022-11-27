Pulock notched four assists, including two on the power play, and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Three of Pulock's helpers were of the primary variety, so he was directly involved in the offense Saturday. This was his first multi-point effort of the year, and as a solid defenseman, his scoring contributions typically take a backseat to his work in his own zone. He'd picked up just two helpers in his last nine games entering this one. For the season, the 28-year-old has a goal, 10 assists (three on the power play), 30 shots on net, 43 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating while continuing to excel in a top-four role.