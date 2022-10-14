Pulock didn't have a point as the Islanders lost their season opener 3-1 to the Panthers.

The loss means that the Isles haven't won their home opener since the 1995 season. Pulock did have three shots on goal, but the team expects more from their defense this season under new head coach Lane Lambert. He wants the defenders to join the play more. Pulock's best strength offensively is his shot. It's a hard and heavy shot, but not always accurate. Pulock will next get a chance to score Saturday versus the Ducks.