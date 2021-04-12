Pulock scored a goal on two shots, blocked four shots, doled out four hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Pulock picked a great time for his first goal of the season, converting on a Mathew Barzal pass 1:13 into overtime. The 26-year-old Pulock is up to 15 points, 92 shots on net, 77 hits, 76 blocks and a plus-14 rating in 42 contests overall. He had scored 29 goals over the last three years combined, so this may be the beginning of a return to form for the steady defenseman.