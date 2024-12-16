Pulock scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Pulock beat Arvid Soderblom with a slap shot to tie the game at 1-1 late in the first period. The 30-year-old Pulock has gotten on the scoresheet in back-to-back games after recording just one assist over seven prior outings. The right-shot blueliner has provided one goal, 10 helpers, eight PIM, 45 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating while averaging 22:46 of ice time through 32 contests. The Manitoba will attempt to earn his first three-game point streak of the season against Carolina on Tuesday.