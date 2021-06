Pulock scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins in Game 6. He also provided four hits and four blocks.

Pulock rounded out the scoring with 48 seconds remaining in the third period, banking one off the boards from deep in his own zone that found its way into the open net. It was the third goal of the playoffs for Pulock, who has totaled five points and 20 shots in 12 contests.