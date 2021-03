Pulcok dished out a pair of helpers to go with three shots, one blocked shot, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.

In a game that featured eight goals, Pulock was remarkably the only player to tally multiple points. This was his first multi-point game of the year, and Pulock's still searching for his first goal after potting at least nine in each of the previous three seasons, but he's showing some signs of life offensively with four points in the past four games.