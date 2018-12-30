Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Game finally shaping into form
Pulock set up two goals Saturday in a 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.
He now has seven assists in his last six games. Pulock has been a disappointment this season, but his game may finally coming into form. Make sure you take advantage.
More News
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Stepping up in Western swing•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Offensive game coming along slowly•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Plays through injury•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Grabs pair of assists against Penguins•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Breaks out of slump in big way•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Scoreless in seven straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...