Pulock notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

This was Pulock's first point in three contests since he missed two games due to an upper-body injury. He's resumed his usual top-four role and continues to offer a little scoring upside with decent physicality. For the season, the 31-year-old blueliner is at 22 points, 66 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 35 hits and a plus-12 rating over 53 outings.