Pulock took line rushes with a full mask and will play Sunday against the Devils, Arthur Staple of Newsday report.s

It wasn't clear what was ailing Pulock until he revealed the full face mask Sunday, hinting that it was a face injury but nothing serious enough to keep him off the ice. Good thing, too, as the Islanders are already without defensemen Calvin de Haan (shoulder) and Johnny Boychuk (lower body). Pulock will slot into the third defensive rotation and the second power play Sunday.