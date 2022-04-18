Pulock notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Pulock earned the secondary assist on Anthony Beauvillier's opening tally in the first period. With the helper, Pulock is up to 17 points in 50 contests, matching his output from 56 games last year. He's earned three power-play assist, a plus-3 rating, 105 shots on net, 123 blocked shots and 81 hits in a top-four role this season. He snapped a seven-game point drought Sunday.