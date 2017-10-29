Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Gets involved in offense Saturday
Pulock scored his first goal of the season and added a helper in Saturday's win over Nashville.
Pulock scored the marker with the man advantage, where he quarterbacked the top unit. The 23-year-old has only played three NHL games this season, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in two of them. Pulock put up some strong numbers in the AHL and is capable of being a decent offensive contributor if he can stick in the lineup.
