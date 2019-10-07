Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Grabs assist
Pulock had an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Pulock is on the scoresheet just two games into the season with the helper. The defender can help fantasy owners in many fantasy categories after posting 37 points, 180 shots, 143 hits and 148 blocks while playing in all 82 games last year.
