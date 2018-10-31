Pulock registered two helpers in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over Pittsburgh.

It was the first multipoint game of the year for Pulock, who has also scored in back-to-back outings. Perhaps the blueliner has shaken off the eight-game pointless streak that plagued him in the early part of the season. The Manitoba native should continue eating up big minutes (22:44) which will give him plenty of chances to keep racking up points.