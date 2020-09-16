Pulock registered a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-1 double-overtime win over the Lightning in Game 5. He also had six hits and four blocks.

Pulock opened the scoring late in the first period one he hammered a one-timer from the top of the left circle. The veteran defenseman hadn't lit the lamp since the second game of the postseason, going the next 18 games without a goal before finding the net Tuesday. Pulock produced well during the regular season with 10 goals and 25 assists, but finds himself with just two goals and eight helpers in 21 playoff tilts.