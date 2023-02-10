Pulock notched an assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Canucks.

Pulock has just three assists in 18 games since the start of January, though two of them have come in his last five outings. The 28-year-old has also been a little suspect in his own zone with an even plus-minus rating in that span -- he's usually comfortably on the positive side of the ledger. The defenseman is up to 17 points, 75 shots on net, 97 hits, 90 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 55 contests this season, a slightly lower scoring pace than he had when he posted 21 points in 56 games last year.