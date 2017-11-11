Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Healthy scratch
Pulock won't play Saturday night, when the Islanders face the Blues in St. Louis, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Head coach Doug Weight evidently is eager to see how Adam Pelech (undisclosed) performs following the defenseman's three-game injury layoff. This move really could draw the ire of the Islanders faithful considering that Pulock is far and away the superior offensive option.
