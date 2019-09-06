Pulock could be the next player for the Islanders to receive a significant contract extension, Arthur Staple of the Athletic reports.

Pulock had his best season to date for the Isles last year with nine goals, 28 assists, and a plus-21. Like most of the other defensemen on the Isles, Pulock excelled under the leadership of coach Barry Trotz. Pulock may not be a top fantasy defender, but he has upside and you could worse than add him to your team in the late rounds.