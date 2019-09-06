Pulock could be the next Islanders player to receive a significant contract extension, Arthur Staple of the Athletic reports.

Pulock had his best season to date for the Isles last year, posting nine goals, 28 assists and a plus-21 rating in 82 games. Like most of the other defensemen on the Isles, Pulock excelled under the leadership of coach Barry Trotz. The 24-year-old may not be a top fantasy defender, but he has decent offensive upside, and you could certainly do worse in the late rounds of your draft.