Islanders' Ryan Pulock: In line for big contract
Pulock could be the next Islanders player to receive a significant contract extension, Arthur Staple of the Athletic reports.
Pulock had his best season to date for the Isles last year, posting nine goals, 28 assists and a plus-21 rating in 82 games. Like most of the other defensemen on the Isles, Pulock excelled under the leadership of coach Barry Trotz. The 24-year-old may not be a top fantasy defender, but he has decent offensive upside, and you could certainly do worse in the late rounds of your draft.
More News
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Quiet in playoffs•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Still waiting for big leap forward•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Sets new career high in win•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Productive outing in Vancouver•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Provides pair of power-play helpers•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Tallies power-play helper in win•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.