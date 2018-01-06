Pulock (undisclosed) left Friday's game against the Penguins in the third period and did not return, NHL.com reports.

This could be detrimental to the Islanders given that Johnny Boychuk (lower body) and Calvin de Haan (shoulder) are out of commission. Pulock was limited to 12:38 of ice time, but managed a minor penalty, two shots on goal and a hit before leaving. Unfortunately, there's nothing fantasy owners can do but hope for the best when it comes to the 15th overall selection from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.