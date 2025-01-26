Pulock is dealing with an upper-body injury sustained in the first period of Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
It's unclear if Pulock will miss time, but it's not encouraging that he missed nearly the whole contest after getting hurt on the first shift. If Pulock is out Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Dennis Cholowski is likely to draw back in.
More News
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Hurt on first shift Saturday•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Chips in goal in home win•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Gathers helper in win•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Three-point effort Sunday•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Produces assist in Sunday's loss•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Finds back of net in defeat•