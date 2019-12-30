Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Jump-starts comeback
Pulock scored a goal on six shots and was plus-3 with two blocks in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Wild.
Pulock got the Islanders on the board just over four minutes into the third period, the first of three unanswered goals for New York. After a rather quiet start to his season, Pulock now has six goals and 19 points in 37 games. He had 37 and 32 points, respectively, over the previous two seasons and is in position to top 40 for the first time in 2019-20.
