Pulock has a team-leading rating of plus-9 through 15 games this season.

Pulock is partnered with Adam Pelech each game, and they are tasked with shutting down the opposition's top line. That pair has been more successful than not this season in this endeavor. Pulock only has one goal this season which is disappointing but not surprising. Pulock possesses a hard shot from the point but doesn't always know where it's going and has only lit the lamp eight times over his past 127 games.