Pulock posted an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

The 25-year-old defenseman now has 24 points through 49 games -- the best among Islanders' blueliners. Pulock continues to provide a solid floor as well with 113 shots and 91 blocked shots in that span, so his nearly 0.5 points per game give him value in deeper fantasy formats.