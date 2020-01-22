Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Leads team's blue line in points
Pulock posted an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.
The 25-year-old defenseman now has 24 points through 49 games -- the best among Islanders' blueliners. Pulock continues to provide a solid floor as well with 113 shots and 91 blocked shots in that span, so his nearly 0.5 points per game give him value in deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.