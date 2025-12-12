Pulock scored a goal, placed four shots on net and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Anaheim.

Pulock struck the back of the net near the end of the third period to put the Isles up 5-2. The twine finder was his first of the season to go along with 15 assists, 41 shots on goal, 56 blocks and 24 hits through 32 games. After a standard start to the season offensively, the 31-year-old blueliner has been just shy of a point per game over his last eight contests and is tied for the team lead in assists with Mathew Barzal. Pulock also provides solid category coverage and is on pace for his eighth consecutive season with at 100 blocked shots. His defensive pairing alongside Matthew Schaefer has paid dividends for both players this season, giving the veteran Pulock above-average fantasy value in category-based leagues.