Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Lights lamp in win
Pulock's goal in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Flyers turned out to be the game-winning goal.
Pulock picked a great time to score his first goal of 2019-20. His twine tickler, scored at the 4:13 mark of the second period, gave the Islanders a 4-2 lead and wound up being the difference in a 5-3 win for the hosts. The second-pairing blueliner has three points in 11 games and isn't a reliable enough point producer to be trusted in fantasy. Pulock's value is limited to deeper formats.
More News
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Grabs assist•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: In line for big contract•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Quiet in playoffs•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Still waiting for big leap forward•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Sets new career high in win•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Productive outing in Vancouver•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.