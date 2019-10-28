Pulock's goal in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Flyers turned out to be the game-winning goal.

Pulock picked a great time to score his first goal of 2019-20. His twine tickler, scored at the 4:13 mark of the second period, gave the Islanders a 4-2 lead and wound up being the difference in a 5-3 win for the hosts. The second-pairing blueliner has three points in 11 games and isn't a reliable enough point producer to be trusted in fantasy. Pulock's value is limited to deeper formats.