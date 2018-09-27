Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Lights lamp twice in OT win
Pulock scored twice, once on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers in preseason action.
The 23-year-old blueliner has been shining with the man advantage in the preseason, and a consistent role alongside Mathew Barzal and the Islanders' top snipers on the power play -- Pulock averaged only 1:40 in PP time last season -- should allow him to easily surpass the 10 goals and 32 points he scored in 2017-18 in his first full NHL campaign.
