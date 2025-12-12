Pulock scored a goal, placed four shots on net and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Anaheim.

Pulock struck the back of the net for the first time this season near the end of the third period. The twine finder was his first of the season to go along with 15 assists, 41 shots on goal, 56 blocks and 24 hits through 32 games. After a standard start to the season offensively, the 31-year-old blueliner has been just shy of a point-per game over his last eight contests and is tied for the team lead in assists with Matthew Barzal. Pulock also provides excellent category coverage and is on pace for his eighth consecutive season with at least 80 hits and 100 blocks. His defensive pairing alongside Matthew Schaefer has paid dividends for both players this season, giving the veteran Pulock above-average fantasy value in category-based leagues.