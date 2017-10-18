There is a good chance that Pulock will see his first action of the season Thursday versus the Rangers, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Coach Doug Weight has been hesitant to insert Pulock into the lineup due to some defensive liabilities. However, with the Islanders near the bottom of the league in goals scored and since they have yet to score on the power play this season the team is hoping the addition of Pulock's booming shot from the point will solve both problems. The team could also be showcasing Pulock as several scouts have been following the Islanders on their recent west coast trip. The Isles have been carrying eight defensemen on their roster all season long and could deal one for a goal scoring forward.