Pulock took his first penalty of the season in the 3-0 shutout win over the Oilers on Wednesday.

It's hard to believe that a defenseman can go 20+ games into a season without getting so much as a minor penalty, but Pulock managed that this year. Then again, we shouldn't be surprised by this, as he only had one minor penalty all of last season in 56 games and now only has 12 penalty minutes over his previous 133 games. Pulock may not be the most physical of defensemen, but he is still effective, has his rating of plus-7 will attest to.