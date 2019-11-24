Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Manages assist
Pulock generated an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks on Saturday.
Pulock passed to Adam Pelech, who fired a shot that Casey Cizikas tipped in at 7:05 of the second period for the Islanders' only goal. Pulock's helper is his 10th point of the season. He's added 44 shots, 44 blocks and 27 hits in 21 appearances. He's on pace to match the 37 points he produced in 82 games last year.
