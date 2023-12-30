Pulock (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday.
Pulock has already missed 10 games since suffering the injury Dec. 7 and has yet to resume skating. The blueliner had two goals and six points with a minus-6 rating in 25 games this season. Alexander Romanov should continue to see top-pairing usage while Pulock is sidelined.
