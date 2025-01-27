Pulock (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

After being injured in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Carolina, Pulock will miss at least the next three games, starting with Tuesday's matchup versus Colorado. He has produced three goals, 13 assists, 70 shots on net, 105 blocked shots and 58 hits across 48 appearances this season. Dennis Cholowski will probably replace Pulock in Tuesday's lineup.