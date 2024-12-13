Pulock recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Pulock has five helpers over his last 16 contests. In that same span, he has 27 hits and 37 blocked shots -- he continues to make more of an impact physically than with offense. Pulock is at 10 helpers, 43 shots on net, 48 hits, 70 blocks and a plus-4 rating over 31 outings in a top-four role.