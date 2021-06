Pulock registered a goal on three shots and added three hits Sunday in a 2-1 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Pulock scored what turned out to be the winning goal, firing a shot from the point that Andrei Vasilevskiy could only get a piece of despite having a clear look at it. The goal, Pulock's fourth of the playoffs, gave the Islanders a 2-0 lead just under six minutes into the third period. The veteran defenseman has provided six points through 13 playoff games.