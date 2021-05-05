Pulock scored a goal on four shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.

Pulock snapped a point shot through traffic that eluded Buffalo netminder Michael Houser, giving the Islanders a 2-1 lead 3:44 into the second period. It was Pulock's second goal of the season and snapped his 10-game point streak. The 26-year-old defenseman has just 16 points in 53 games this season, but he's been more active offensively as of late, firing 13 shots on goal over his last three outings, his best three-game stretch in that category all year.