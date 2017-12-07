Pulock hasn't registered a point since Oct. 28 in Nashville.

The Islanders are bringing Pulock along slowly as he has been a healthy scratch for five of the teams last 16 games. The Isles travel with eight defenders and this forces coach Doug Weight to sit two defenders for each game and Pulock is always in consideration to be one of those players that rides the pine. His main asset is a rocket shot from the point, but problems in his defensive zone have seen his ice time limited. This situation may not improve until the Islanders make a transaction involving one of those defenders.