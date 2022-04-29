Pulock (illness) will not play Friday against the Lightning, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pulock missed Thursday's game against the Capitals with the non-COVID-19 illness, as well. The 27-year-old finishes his 2021-22 campaign having tallied 20 points, 118 shots, 85 hits and 130 blocked shots in 55 games.
