Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Notches two assists in Saturday's win
Pulock picked up two assists while adding four shots, three blocked shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
It was a strong overall effort for the 23-year-old, but while he has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his last 10 games, five of them came in the same contest. Pulock's game-to-game volatility makes him a risky play in DFS formats, even if he's proving to be a useful asset in deeper season-long leagues.
