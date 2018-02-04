Pulock picked up two assists while adding four shots, three blocked shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

It was a strong overall effort for the 23-year-old, but while he has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his last 10 games, five of them came in the same contest. Pulock's game-to-game volatility makes him a risky play in DFS formats, even if he's proving to be a useful asset in deeper season-long leagues.