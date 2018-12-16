Pulock only has two goals and 10 points in 31 games for the Islanders this season.

While it may be unfair to put any blame on Pulock for the Islanders' scoring woes, more was expected from Pulock entering this season. He had 10 goals, five on the power play, last year. Pulock has as hard a shot as anyone on the Islanders but has had trouble finding the net at times this season. It also doesn't help his game that for most of the season, head coach Barry Trotz has had him on the second power-play unit. Pulock is only in his second full season at the NHL level so there is still time for him to become the player many expected him to be, but at this point, it's fair to wonder if that time won't be this season.