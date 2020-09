Pulock posted an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning in Game 3.

Pulock set up Cal Clutterbuck for the game's opening goal in the first period. The 25-year-old Pulock has cooled off a bit with just three helpers in his last 10 games. He's at a goal, eight assists, 38 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and 41 hits through 19 outings overall.