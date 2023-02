Pulock logged an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Pulock has started to get on the scoresheet a bit more often with four points over his last eight games. The 28-year-old defenseman set up Adam Pelech's third-period tally. Pulock reached the 20-point mark Friday with three goals and 17 assists through 62 outings. He's added 87 shots on net, 105 hits, 97 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating.