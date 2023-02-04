Pulock only has one point in his last 13 games.

There was a time when it looked like Pulock would be a perennial double-digit scorer from the point, but that just hasn't been the case. Pulock does possess a bazooka for a shot, but he's not always very accurate, as his 2.8% shooting percentage will attest to. Pulock only has nine goals in his last 164 games and only 45 assists during that same span. Pulock is solid in his end, though, as his rating of plus-9 will attest to. Pulock has become a much better NHL defenseman than a fantasy one.